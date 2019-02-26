QPR v Leeds United: Whites unchanged for Rs clash as Marcelo Bielsa names strong bench

Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas returned to Leeds United’s squad but Marcelo Bielsa stuck with an unchanged line-up as the club looked to return to the top of the Championship with a victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Berardi made his comeback at Loftus Road after more than three months out with a torn hamstring while fit-again Douglas was also named on the bench having lost his place at left-back to Gjanni Alioski.

Bielsa confirmed beforehand that he would field the same team who inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, trusting that side to deliver three points from a precious game in hand.

Leeds finished the weekend two points behind leaders Norwich City, who have played a match more, and travelled to face a QPR squad who have lost all of their last seven league fixtures.

Rangers manager Steve McClaren made two changes as he tried to arrest the club’s woeful streak.

Influential midfielder Luke Freeman was recalled after recovering from a hip problem while Nahki Wells - the scorer of the opening goal during QPR’s 2-1 defeat at Elland Road in December - started up front.

QPR: Lumley, Furlong, Leistner, hall, Bidwell, Wszolek, Cousins, Luongo, Freeman, Eze, Wells. Subs: Ingram, Lynch, Scowen, Manning, Osayi-Samuel, Hemed, Smith.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Dallas, Douglas, Brown, Berardi, Shackleton, Gotts.

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)