QPR v Leeds United: The lowdown on the Rs injury worries, club-record losing run and key stats

Leeds United travel to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening - but what do Whites fans need to know ahead of the Loftus Road clash?

What injury worries do QPR have?

The hosts have one major injury doubt ahead of the game in west London with the Rs sweating over the fitness of midfielder Luke Freeman.

The playmaker, who is the club's top goalscorer, missed the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the weekend with a hip issue that saw his night end prematurely against West Bromwich Albion last Tuesday.

Steve McClaren is hoping that he will be able to recall his star man to his starting line-up this evening.

What is QPR's current form?

Current form: LLLLL

QPR fell to a club-record seventh consecutive league defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough on Saturday at the Riverside.

McClaren's men have picked up just a single point in the Championship in 2019 as they prepare to welcome Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United to Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

United make the trip to the capital in the knowledge that inflicting an eighth loss in a row on QPR will see them leapfrog Norwich City and Sheffield United at the top of the table.

What are QPR's key stats this season...

Games played: 33

Goals scored: 41

Goals conceded: 52

Yellow cards: 62

Red cards: 0

Shots per game (avg): 13.1

Possession (avg): 45.9%

Top goalscorer: Luke Freeman (6)

Top assists: Nahki Wells (5)

Away form - W4 D4 L9

Things to look out for...

QPR have won three of their last four home matches against Leeds in all competitions.

Leeds striker Kemar Roofe has scored six of Leeds' seven league goals against QPR since the start of last season - he will miss the game through injury.

Leeds have won one of their last 13 away Championship games in London (D5 L7).