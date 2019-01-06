QPR v Leeds United: Six changes confirmed as Jack Clarke makes full Whites debut

JACK CLARKE finally makes his full Leeds United debut with Marcelo Bielsa making the six changes to his Leeds United side for today's third round FA Cup clash at Queens Park Rangers that the head coach already revealed in his Friday press conference.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell keeps his place in goal with Luke Ayling shifting over from right back to partner Aapo Halme on his second Whites start at centre-back with Halme replacing the rested Pontus Jansson and Kalvin Phillips serving the first game of a three-match suspension.

Jamie Shackleton comes in at right back with Leif Davis making only his second Whites start at left back in place of the injured Barry Douglas who has a muscle problem.

Adam Forshaw again starts in the holding midfield role and wears the captain's armband with Forshaw lining up behind Lewis Baker and Tyler Roberts in the no 10 role with both Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez rested.

Gjanni Aloiski keeps his place on the left flank with Clarke finally making his first Whites start on the right wing with Jack Harrison starting in the lone striker role as top scorer Kemar Roofe is also rested.

As part of a very young Whites bench, former Barcelona youngster Kun Temenuzhkov appears among the substitutes for the first time with the 18-year-old Bulgarian joined on the bench by Clarke Odour, Tom Pearce, Jordan Stevens, Robbie Gotts, Hugo Diaz and Will Huffer.

The Whites starting line-up has an average age of 22 with the bench having an average age of 19.

QPR boss Steve McClaren has made five changes to his side with Matt Ingram, Osman Kakay, Grant Hall, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Aramide Oteh replacing Joe Lumley, Joel Lynch, Toni Leistner, Pawel Wszolek and Nahki Wells.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Halme, Ayling, Davis, Forshaw, Clarke, Baker, Roberts, Alioski, Harrison. Subs: Huffer, Pearce, Diaz, Gotts, Stevens, Odour, Temenuzhkov.

QPR: Ingram, Kakay, Furlong, Hall, Bidwell, Osayi-Samuel, Scowen, Cousins, Freeman, Eze, Oteh. Subs: Lumley, Manning, Baptiste, Smith, Chair, Wszolek, Smyth.