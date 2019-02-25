QPR v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa admits 'heavy consequences' will result from Hoops tie and remaining 13 games

MARCELO BIELSA admits Leeds United are now dealing with 13 fixtures with "very heavy consequences" - starting with Tuesday night's crucial game in hand at Championship hosts Queens Park Rangers.

Third-placed Leeds travel to Loftus Road for their game in hand knowing that a victory would send them back to the top of the division and a point clear of Norwich City and Sheffield United.

The Canaries and Blades both faced tough-looking assignments against promotion rivals on Saturday but Norwich recorded a 3-2 success at home to sixth-placed Bristol City - ending a run of seven-straight league wins for the Robins - while Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 triumph at fourth-placed West Brom.

Those results meant Leeds stayed third despite their 2-1 win at home to Bolton Wanderers and Bielsa believes both Norwich and Sheffield United are fully deserving of their current positions.

Leeds, though, now have the opportunity to leapfrog both - and Bielsa is in no doubt as to both the importance of Tuesday night's clash in West London and moreover each of United's final 13 games.

As part of a spell of three games in seven days, Leeds will follow up Tuesday night's clash at Loftus Road with an Elland Road showdown with West Brom on Friday night.

United then visit Bristol City the following Saturday with a midweek trip to Reading proceeded by another crunch clash with Sheffield United at Elland Road the following weekend in the final game before the March international break.

"I think that from now on, all the games will be very important," said Bielsa.

"They will have very heavy consequences - including the one on Tuesday night."

Asked for his thoughts on the continued persistence of Sheffield United and Norwich, Bielsa said: "What they developed so far, the way they have played so far and what they’ve shown so far makes them deserve the place they occupying now in the Championship."