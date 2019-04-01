QPR boss Steve McClaren sacked with Leeds United victory only Rs win since Boxing Day

Leeds United’s defeat to Queens Park Rangers in February is the only Championship victory QPR have tasted since Boxing Day - but the result did not help to save Steve McClaren’s job at Loftus Road.

McClaren faced speculation about his future when his QPR side bought him some respite by ending a run of eight successive Championship losses with a 1-0 win over Leeds on February 26.

The former England coach, however, has presided over five matches without a victory since then and the board at Loftus Road moved this morning to sack him on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers.

Leeds’ visit to West London in February was a game in hand and offered Marcelo Bielsa’s side the chance to climb back to the top of the table but the opportunity went begging as Luke Freeman scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.

It stands as QPR’s only success in their last 15 matches, a woeful streak which has dragged Rangers down to 17th in the table.

QPR director of Football Les Ferdinand told the club’s official website: “Steve has worked incredibly hard during his time with us but as we start to make plans for next year, we feel this change is necessary now rather than wait until the end of the season or risk having to make such a decision early in the new campaign.”