QPR 2 Leeds United 1: Third-straight defeat as Jake Bidwell header sends Whites out of the FA Cup

LEEDS UNITED exited the FA Cup through a 2-1 loss at Sunday afternoon's hosts QPR for whom Jake Bidwell headed home a 75th-minute winner to put the Rs in the fourth round.

QPR struck first when Aramide Oteh converted a 23rd-minute penalty awarded after Leif Davis fouled Bidwell but United drew level just two minutes later when a Lewis Baker free-kick was spilled by Matt Ingram into the path of Aapo Halme who netted from close range.

But United again conceded from another set piece 15 minutes from time when Bidwell nodded home from a corner to condemn Marcelo Bielsa's Championship leaders to a third-straight defeat.

Leeds almost took the lead after just 28 seconds but a powerful volley from Tyler Roberts smashed one post before zipping across the goal line to hit the other post and bouncing clear.

Whites 'keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell then tipped a low shot from Eberechi Eze just wide before palming a Bidwell header from a corner over.

The Rs then squandered an even better chance when Eze played in Bright Osayi-Samuel one-on-one only for the striker to be denied by Peacock-Farrell.

But Peacock-Farrell was then left to pick the ball out of his net in the 23rd minute after left back Davis had sent Bidwell flying in the area to concede a penalty.

Oteh smashed the spot kick down the middle of the net but Leeds equalised just two minutes later when Rs keeper Ingram spilled a low free-kick to Halme who gratefully pounced for a tap in.

United then went agonisingly close to taking a 29th-minute lead when Gjanni Alioski's cross found Roberts whose close-range effort was tipped just wide by Ingram.

But United were let off the hook ten minutes later when Baker gave away possession to Osman Kakay on the edge of the box but Kakay could only fire straight at Peacock-Farrell.

Both sides continued to exchange chances with Alioski then twice going close for Leeds either side of Eze driving an effort over and the half ended with a swift Rs counter which saw Oteh blaze a powerful effort just over the bar.

The already booked Halme was then taken off during the interval for left back Tom Pearce as Davis switched to centre-half.

Leeds survived some early QPR pressure before beginning to dominate with the excellent Jamie Shackleton and Jack Harrison combining to feed Roberts whose shot from inside the area was blocked and ultimately saved.

But Leeds were then saved by a wonderful stop from Peacock-Farrell who produced a superb one-handed stop to tip a a drive from Jordan Cousins on to the post and wide.

Darnell Furlong then headed just over from an Rs corner before an Alioski drive was also tipped over by Ingram.

But after another excellent save from Peacock-Farrell to tip a Bidwell header just wide, the Whites 'keeper was beaten by the same player in the 75th minute as United again conceded a headed goal from a corner.

Again, Leeds almost immediately responded with Alioski's corner flying through to Harrison whose effort was blocked by Ingram with his chest.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa then brought on teen forward Kun Temenuzhkov for Pearce with 11 minutes left but it was QPR who almost bagged the game's fourth goal when a superb free-kick from Luke Freeman cannoned back off the post.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Halme, Ayling, Davis, Forshaw, Clarke, Baker, Roberts, Alioski, Harrison. Subs: Huffer, Pearce, Diaz, Gotts, Stevens, Odour, Temenuzhkov.

QPR: Ingram, Kakay, Furlong, Hall, Bidwell, Osayi-Samuel, Scowen, Cousins, Freeman, Eze, Oteh. Subs: Lumley, Manning, Baptiste, Smith, Chair, Wszolek, Smyth.

Referee: G Eltringham.