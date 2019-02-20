Put names to faces from this unseen Leeds United youth team photo from 1980

Number 39 is the famous face that stands out in this Leeds United photo.

David Seaman never played in the Leeds United first team but is featured in this snap from July 1980.

He was one of a number of youngsters who reported for their first full day of training. A high proportion of them were from Leeds and the surrounding districts.

Winger Mark Gavin - who would go on to make 30 appearances for the Whites scoring three goals - is also featured (wearing number 42).

But who is everyone else? And did they go on to make a career from football? Email andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk if you can help identify anyone or Tweet him at @AndyHutchYPN

