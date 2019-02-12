Put a name to these faces from Leeds United's 1983 youth team

We rewind the clock back to April 1983 and the night Leeds United played Oldham Athletic at Elland Road.

Before the game kicked off the club's youth team enjoyed a lap of honour in front of the Elland Road faithful.

They paraded silverware after winning a European tournament held near Rome in Italy over Easter.

Manager Eddie Gray said at the time: "It was a triumph against the odds because quite a number of our lads were giving away a two-year age difference."

This photo has been plucked from the YEP archive. And today we ask - can you name the players in this photo? And do you know where they are now?

Those old enough to remember in the YEP office have named Tommy Wright, Scott Sellars, Roger Eli and Terry Phelan. But who are the others?

For the record the game finished 0-0 that night in front of 18,442 fans. Leeds finished eighth in the league that season one place, and one point, below Oldham Athletic.