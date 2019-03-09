Put a name to these faces from Leeds United's 1979 youth team

Have your say

We turn back the clock to March 1979 in this photo of Leeds United's youth team.

They were thwarted in their bid to reach the quarter finals of the FA Youth Cup after being beaten 3-1 by Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.

This photo has been plucked from the YEP archive.

And today we ask - can you name the players in this photo?

Those old enough to remember in the YEP office have named John Lukic, Martin Dickinson, Terry Connors and Steve Balcombe. But who are the others?

