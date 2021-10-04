Pundit makes major £90m Leeds United claim, Whites set to double star man's wages in mega deal

Shackleton impressed at right back as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites finally bagged their first win of the new Premier League season through a 1-0 victory against the Hornets.

Diego Llorente's instinctive finish from an 18th-minute Raphinha corner proved the only goal of the game as part of a contest that Leeds dominated, mustering 20 shots on goal.

But Llorente's strike proved enough to seal all three points which took Leeds out of the drop zone and up to 16th after seven games played, three points clear of the bottom three.

Asked if the first win of the season came as a relief on LUTV, Shackleton admitted: "I think so.

"It took us a few games to get that first win but we have got it and it's something to go and build on now.

"We controlled large parts of the game and when you are on top you want to build up a bit of a lead.

"But at the end of the day that one goal was enough and we came away with three points which is the most important thing at the end of the day."

