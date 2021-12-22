Pundit makes bold Marcelo Bielsa comparison, ex-Leeds United player demands big Liverpool performance

Ex-Leeds United player demands big Liverpool performance

In his latest column, Tony Dorigo looks ahead to the Whites' Premier League clash with Liverpool on Boxing Day.

"It will, of course, be incredibly difficult on Boxing Day," Dorigo writes.

"You couldn’t get worse fixtures than this set of four - they’re the fixtures from hell, the top four in the league and three of them are away.

"It was always expected to be a huge blip going the wrong way.

"We know how hard it is for the team right now but it’s hugely important to try and put a performance in each time, no matter the result because, when we meet Aston Villa and Burnley, we can’t suddenly turn the tap on.

"It has to be on at Anfield."

Tyler Roberts in action during Leeds United's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal. Pic: Stu Forster.

Leeds Under-23s held to a draw by Everton

The Whites were held to a goalless draw by Everton in the Premier League 2 last night.

Leeds extended their winless PL2 run to ten games as Everton goalkeeper Harry Tryer kept out a dominant performance by the Whites.

Leeds United under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Head coach Mark Jackson told the YEP post-match that his team should have come away with more.

"I thought we deserved the three points," Jackson said.

"They had a few clear cut chances but the way we played and tried to implement our style on Everton was really pleasing.

"The fact we got a clean sheet, I've just said to the boys in there [the dressing room] that we can use this as a platform for us to build on.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Stu Forster.

"We can take a lot of confidence from that. We're happy with the point but on another day it might've been three."

Pundit makes Arsène Wenger comparison

Paul Merson spoke to Sky Sports earlier this week about Marcelo Bielsa's poor run of results.

Though he claimed there was 'no chance' the Whites would face the drop come the end of the season, Merson voiced concerns about the Argentine's habit of sticking to the same way of doing things in the face of adversity.

"Marcelo Bielsa's insistence at playing the same way is reminding me a lot of Arsene Wenger's latter years at Arsenal," Merson said.

"I remember covering Manchester United versus Arsenal in 2011. Arsenal turned up at Old Trafford with a weakened team, we all said that Wenger needed to change things and that he couldn't go out and play as if all his big players were on the pitch.

"What did Wenger do? He went out, played the same, and Arsenal got beaten 8-2, I'll never forget it. This is exactly what I am seeing of Bielsa at Leeds United now."