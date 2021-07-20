Pundit makes baffling Liverpool claim about '£100m' Leeds United hero Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has seen his profile rise massively in recent weeks following a breakout Euro 2020 in which he helped England to a first major international final in more than half a century.

Since then, the Elland Road star has been linked with a number of top European clubs by various reports, but there is no indication that Leeds plan on selling their most prized asset anytime soon – and with his current contract set to run until 2024, it seems highly unlikely that Phillips will be leaving his boyhood club in the near future.

But Groves has argued that he would fit right in at Anfield, with Klopp’s Reds looking to get themselves back on track after last season’s underwhelming title defence.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Kalvin Phillips fits Liverpool.

"He fits Liverpool perfectly, with the energy they play with, the closing down, his athleticism, his passing range.”

Fellow pundit Jason Cundy pressed the issue, asking: “What would he cost?”

Groves responded: "£100 million”.

Cundy replied: “That’s about the figure now. Whenever you hear a player being sold now, they’re all £100 milllion.

"How much is Declan Rice? £100 million. Phillips? £100 million. Jack Grealish? £100 million – and that’s cheap.”