Proud Flynn hoping County can cash-in on Leeds United Cup shock

Newport manager Mike Flynn is dreaming of an FA Cup trip to Anfield after his Sky Bet League Two side sent Leeds spinning out.

Leeds, 53 places higher on the league ladder than Newport, led 1-0 for most of a pulsating third-round tie at Rodney Parade.

Newport County celebrate after equalising through Conor Shaugnessy's own goal.

But a Conor Shaugnessy own goal and substitute Shawn McCoulsky’s towering header put County in the fourth round for the first time since the 1978-79 season.

“I thought we were outstanding throughout, but I knew we were going to put a performance in because they never let me down,” said Flynn, who saved Newport from dropping out of the English Football League at the end of last season.

“They are an outstanding group and deserve all the credit. Being a Liverpool fan, I’d love us to play at Anfield in the next round.

“But, really, it’s whatever makes the club the most money.

“Hopefully we can get one of the big clubs away – the money will be huge for this football club.”

Flynn said the combination of United’s team and Newport’s compact ground gave him hope his side could pull off a shock.

“I was a little bit more confident when I saw their team, but they are Championship players and you’ve still got to beat them,” Flynn said. “I was confident anyway with the nature of them coming down here to our place.

“It’s not their home comforts and I knew we would make it difficult for them.”