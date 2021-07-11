MESSAGE: For Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and the rest of the England squad from superstar actor Tom Cruise, pictured in the crowd at Wimbledon on Saturday. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

England will look to finally lift their first major international trophy for 55 years by beating Italy in Sunday night's final at Wembley.

Whites midfielder Phillips has started all six of England's games at the Euros and the Three Lions have been receiving messages from some of the world's most famous faces ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William posted a video on the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter page and said: "Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.

"What a team performance it's been. "Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential and I can't really believe this is happening.

"It's so exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you.

"The whole country is behind you.

"So, bring it home."

Earlier, the England squad even received a FaceTime call from superstar actor Tom Cruise who is in the country watching Wimbledon.

Harry Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch.

"We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.

"The majority of people in the world love football, so it’s great to have all that support not just in England but across the world, so it’s been a great time for all of us."

