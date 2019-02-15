Price freeze on season tickets at Leeds United even if Whites are promoted to the Premier League

LEEDS UNITED are freezing the price of season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign even if the Whites are promoted to the Premier League with the cost staying the same for the eighth consecutive year.

The Whites are also introducing a new concession for those aged between 16 and 18 years old to help bridge the gap from teenager to adult with Leeds now at just short of 22,500 season ticket holders when adding in Mini Season Ticket sales.

Leeds sit top of the Championship with 14 games remaining following Wednesday night's 2-1 success at home to Swansea City with the club looking at their best chance of a return to the Premier League after a 15-year absence in what will be United's centenary year.

But the cost of a Leeds season ticket will stay the same regardless of whether United are playing in the Premier League or the Championship next term.

There are no plans for seasons tickets to go on sale at this moment in time but the Whites are looking to retain as many of their 22,500 season ticket holders as possible.

Whites chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “Following fan consultation we are really pleased to announce a price freeze for another season, our fans have shown unwavering support again this year with Elland Road boasting the highest average attendance in the Football League and we feel it is only right that we take this opportunity to reward their loyalty.

“We currently have in excess of 22,500 season ticket holders and our aim will be to retain as many of these as possible which would mean, should we be promoted, we will not be selling any additional season tickets to supporters – which is a huge step forward for Leeds United.”

As part of the centenary celebrations, all season ticket holders for 2019/20 will receive a special complimentary gift pack ahead of the start of the season.

The renewal process will begin from next Tuesday when current season ticket holders will be able to purchase their seat for next year online, paper forms will then be sent to those who do not purchase online within three weeks.

The renewal window will close on Friday, March 29 and there are currently no plans to go out on general sale.

The club will once again offer a finance option allowing fans to spread the cost of their ticket across a six month period.

Hospitality Members will also have the opportunity to renew from next week; they will receive an email from the Leeds United commercial department with details of next year’s pricing structure and the renewal process.