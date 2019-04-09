Preston v Leeds United: The lowdown on North End's injuries worries, form, stats and what Alex Neil has said

Leeds United make the trip to Preston on Tuesday evening in the Championship - but what do you need to know about North End?

What injury worries do Preston have?

Preston have two key injury worries ahead of the visit of Leeds on Tuesday evening.

Daniel Johnson is set to miss the fixture while Paul Gallagher is a serious doubt for the clash at Deepdale.

Neil also confirmed he has a number of other concerns: "We’ve lost DJ, his Achilles has flared up and Gally wasn’t quite right.

“We have had our fair share of injuries, we have Tom (Barkhuizen) and (Andrew) Hughes who have been missing and those two have been big blows for us.

“And (Brad) Potts has been missing so we have had to change our style in terms of how we play this season probably four times which is not easy to do mid-season.

“We have had to adapt on quite a few occasions so to be where we are based on all that is a remarkable achievement by the lads really.

“The only disappointment is that we would like to have all our key players fit and if we did I think we would have been in with a right shout, we still are, but it certainly helps when everybody is available.”

North End, though, have been boosted by the return of Callum Robinson in recent weeks after four months out.

“Callum’s doing fine, he has played in bounce games and got the first half at Reading,” said Neil.

“He got 55 minutes or so at the weekend and he has been well managed. “We know what we want to get out of him and we are not going to push him.”

What is Preston's current form?

Current form: WWWLL

Alex Neil's men have lost their last two Championship outings.

Before the run of defeats North End were unbeaten in 12 league fixtures, a run which saw Preston surge into play-off contention.

The Lillywhites now sit in 10th place five points from the top six ahead of the showdown with the Whites at Deepdale.

What are Preston's key stats...

Games played: 40

Goals scored: 59

Goals conceded: 53

Yellow cards: 61

Red cards: 5

Shots per game (avg): 12.9

Possession (avg): 51.2%

Top goalscorer: Alan Browne (11)

Top assists: Paul Gallagher (7)

What has Alex Neil said?

“With me being Scottish and him coming from Argentina, he is not the most talkative when we have met," Neil said.

“But he is very respectful of us and I think he understands the methods we try and the way we do things.

“Leeds are not dissimilar to ourselves in the way they want to play.

“What we did in the first game against them was to blitz them for 30 minutes and we did that against Norwich too.

“In the second game, I don’t know if he’d had his spies in the bushes, but he certainly did his homework on us. He picked up on all our weaknesses and exploited them.

“I’ve got my work cut out to make sure we give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a result in this one.”

Things to look out for...

Preston have won one of their last eight league matches against Leeds, this exact fixture last season.

Pablo Hernandez has been involved in 23 league goals for Leeds this season and has scored four of United's last five Championship goals - he is a doubt for the fixture in Lancashire.

Leeds have only lost consecutive league matches once this campaign (Hull, Forest in December), United fell to defeat at Birmingham on Saturday.