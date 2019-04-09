Preston 0 Leeds United 2: Phil Hay's player ratings as Patrick Bamford stars at Deepdale Leeds ratings Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United ran out 2-0 winners over Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship - but how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores... Nice and alert when he needed to be but really, this was the easiest night a goalkeeper could ask for in the thick of a promotion scrap. 6/10 On it from the very start, always a threat down his side of the field and inches away from a goal when his low shot hit a post. 8/10 It was easy to forget that players like Maguire and Nmecha were on the field and neither of them was having any joy prior to Pearsons red card either. 7/10 A fairly simple match but made it straightforward by avoiding mistakes, using the ball sensibly and giving away very few free-kicks. 7/10 Good without being spectacular, which is half the battle in a team who are playing well. Bielsas defence werent troubled. 7/10 Utterly dominant against some decent players in Pearson, Browne and Johnson. The night could easily have been lost there but Phillips gave no quarter. 8/10 Always looking for the ball and the available space suited him better than the congestion at Birmingham. Came up with a superb pass in the build-up to Bamfords second. 8/10 The tempo of Bielsas team was excellent and Klich was a big part of that. Served up a lovely, deft cross for Bamfords header. 8/10 A busy performance from him, in a very good way. Tried to get at Preston whenever he got the ball and his interplay made North End toil. 8/10 Came into the game after the red card having drifted in and out of it before then. Played his part but the class came from elsewhere. 7/10 5 key takeaways from Leeds United's victory over Preston North End