Leeds United welcome Luton Town to Elland Road this evening.

The room for error is slim at the Championship’s summit and pressure is back on Leeds United following Tuesday’s action, with Sheffield United and Burnley climbing into the automatic promotion places.

Leeds went top of the Championship after beating Swansea City 4-3 on Sunday, having seen the Blades and Sunderland drop points a day before, but will welcome Luton Town to Elland Road this evening in fourth. They are the only top-four team to play on Wednesday, with their main rivals all getting points on the board.

Sheffield United were Tuesday night’s major winners, with goals from Callum O’Hare, Tyreese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi producing a comfortable 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Oxford United. The Blades have now taken 16 points from their last 18 on offer and sit two points clear at the top.

But Sheffield United won’t be able to enjoy that win for long with their upcoming home game against Sunderland being moved to Friday evening. It is a position they and Leeds have been in already this season but with a thin squad that is hampered by injuries, Wilder was far from happy with the EFL’s decision.

“The turnaround of games is ridiculous,” he told the Star. “And I do understand it, the teams that people want to see or are in and around the top four or five will be the ones who gets showcased but we're coming off a Saturday, to a Tuesday, to a Friday night yet again.

“I look at everyone else's fixtures and there's only maybe another one or two who have the turnaround we have to deal with. It's not ideal, not ideal for Sunderland and not ideal for us but we'll deal with it.”

Big night for promotion hopefuls

Sheffield United weren’t the only Tuesday night movers, with Leeds dropping from first to fourth thanks to positive results for Burnley and Sunderland. Scott Parker’s Clarets climbed into the automatic promotion places after beating Coventry City 2-0, their third win in a row without conceding.

Second-half goals from Jeremy Sarmiento and CJ Egan-Riley ensured all three points remained at Turf Moor, with Burnley now boasting the best defensive record across England’s top four divisions. And they pulled into second place and have that record to thank, with goal difference keeping them ahead of Sunderland.

The Black Cats were early frontrunners but a string of frustrating draws has seen their advantage disappear, and Regis Le Bris’ side recorded a fifth consecutive stalemate at home to fellow draw specialists West Brom. They are now level with Burnley on 33 points ahead of Friday’s trip to Sheffield United.

Leeds sit behind all three on 32 points, but a superior goal difference means Farke’s side only need a draw to climb back into the automatic promotion places. But with five straight wins at home and tonight’s visitors struggling, focus will only be on winning and returning to the top.