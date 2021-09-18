Leeds United left St. James' Park with a point after playing out a 1-1 draw.

Raphinha opened the scoring and the Whites piled on the pressure in a half that could have seen them add three or four to the scoresheet.

Leeds failed to make the most of their chances and Allan Saint-Maximin equalised just before half time.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce has since said he believed they could have won the game, despite Leeds United's dominating performance in the first half.

"What I was pleased about more than anything was the performance and the response of the team after a difficult 20 minutes it's fair to say," he said.

"There was a tactical change but the attitude of the players to a man, they've given us everything they possibly could.

"The response of the team is the most important thing. Most people would agree it was a fantastic game of football.

"If I'm going to be honest, I honestly believe it could have gone either way, which I was delighted about.

"It was end to end, a really enjoyable game of football. I was hoping for a bit of luck our way.

"I thought we had the better chances but when you look at it, especially first half, we found it very difficult first 20 minutes."

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Aston Villa linked with move for £25k p/w midfielder from Championship Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Reading's John Swift. The Premier League side failed to land the midfielder last summer and are aware he is out of contract at the end of the season, so Dean Smith's side could be prepared for a cut-price move in January. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea held talks with Premier League star this summer Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea held talk with Harry Kane's representatives over a summer move, however he always believed the striker would join Manchester City. Kane eventually chose to stay with Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Sports News) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Liverpool open contract talks with midfielder Liverpool have reportedly entered negotiations with Naby Keita over a new deal with the club to avoid him potentially leaving for nothing. The 26-year-old joined the Reds for £52 million in 2017 and has two years left on his contract. (MailOnline) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Everton tried to bring Champions League winner back to the Premier League this summer Everton reportedly tried to sign David Luiz on a free this summer and were competing with the likes of West Ham, Real Madrid and Marseille. The former Chelsea defender eventually signed for Brazilian side Flamengo. (Football Transfer Tavern) Photo: Pool Photo Sales