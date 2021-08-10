Harry Kane was the Premier League top goalscorer for the 2020/21 season, scoring 23 goals. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League top scorer 2021/22: How Patrick Bamford's chances rank compared to Liverpool and Manchester United stars

The bookmakers have installed their favourites to finish the upcoming season as the Premier League’s top scorer ahead of Leeds United’s opening fixture against Manchester United.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 2:00 pm

Leeds United will be looking to kickstart their season with a victory at Old Trafford and will be hoping star striker, Patrick Bamford, can get off the mark too.

The 27-year-old was the joint-fourth top scorer in the Premier League last season with 17 goals – behind Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes.

Bamford missed out on the Euro 2020 squad, but can the forward improve on his goal tally and force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans?

Here is how the bookies expect Patrick Bamford to do in comparison to the league’s biggest stars...

1. Harry Kane

BetVictor: 3/1 Sky Bet: 5/2 William Hill: 3/1

2. Mohamed Salah

BetVictor: 9/2 Sky Bet: 4/1 William Hill: 4/1

3. Raheem Sterling

BetVictor: 16/1 Sky Bet: 16/1 William Hill: 16/1

4. Timo Werner

BetVictor: 16/1 Sky Bet: 25/1 William Hill: 16/1

