Premier League striker assesses Leeds United and Liverpool question

Ivan Toney has suggested that he would prefer to move to Liverpool than Leeds United, if he were ever given the choice to leave Brentford. (Total Media YouTube channel).

PLATFORM: For Leeds United to build on after Sunday's success at Norwich City, above, that felt 'comfortable' says Stuart Dallas, right. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Whites striker Ryan Edmondson is reportedly set to have his Fleetwood Town loan terminated in January. (Football Insider).

Stuart Dallas looks at Whites platform after 'comfortable' Norwich City success

Taking three points from a ‘must-win’ game at Norwich City that ended up being a 'comfortable' success has given Leeds United something to build on, says Stuart Dallas.

Read what United's Northern Ireland international has had to say ahead of next weekend's hosting of Leicester HERE

Modest Kalvin Phillips pays no attention to Whites suggestion

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips pays no attention to the suggestion that he is a vital part of Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Hear what the modest Yorkshire Pirlo thinks about that HERE

A look at Leeds United's next superstar

At some stage, potentially this season, Pascal Struijk is going to enter the conversation surrounding Leeds United’s marquee players.

Read an in-depth piece from chief football writer Graham Smyth on the 22-year-old Whites ace HERE

A run through Leeds United's striking options

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has tried five different options upfront in the absence of injured no 9 Patrick Bamford.

We take a look at those options and assess just how big Bamford's boots are to fill HERE

Premier League-based Englishman joins Mateusz Klich in Poland squad

Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich has been invited to join Paulo Sousa's squad for Poland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Klich has been joined in the squad by a Slough-born Englishman playing for Aston Villa and you can read the latest on the international front HERE

