The international break couldn't have come at a worst time for Leeds United after just picking up their first win of the season against Watford.

After a poor start to the Premier League campaign, the Whites now found themselves in 16th after beating the Hornets 1-0 and will be chomping at the bit to get going again in a bid to kickstart their season.

It is Southampton that Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to get their second win against and Leeds United will be feeling hopeful, with strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City their remaining fixtures of the month.

Here are the best of today's Premier League rumours...

1. Newcastle United willing to pay above £12 million to sign Swedish international Newcastle United are reportedly set to renew their interest in summer target Jens Cajuste and are willing to pay over £12 million. The Midtjylland midfielder was the subject of bids from the Magpies and Leeds United. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2. Liverpool retain interest in Torino defender Liverpool have reportedly retained an interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer after being heavily linked with the Brazilian last season. Jurgen Klopp opted to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, however with Bremer unlikely to sign a new contract with the Italian club, Liverpool could make a move once again. Manchester United and Manchester City are also now keeping tabs on the defender. (Daily Mail) Photo: Valerio Pennicino Photo Sales

3. Southampton keen on Fulham starlet Southampton have shown interest in Fulham's rising star Fabio Carvalho and have been tracking him for a 'number of months'. The 19-year-old is out of contract next summer. (The 72) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United submit bid for former Jose Mourinho target Newcastle United are reportedly bid £14 million for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, however the Turkish giants are likely to ask for more money. The 23-year-old has four clean sheets in 12 appearances this season. (A Spor) Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales