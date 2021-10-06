LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A Leeds United fan sings as the teams walk out during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road on September 12, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League rumours: Russian giants wanted £18 million for Leeds United's summer target, Liverpool retain interest in Torino defender

Leeds United are set for a break from the Premier League as the World Cup qualifiers continue.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:18 am

The international break couldn't have come at a worst time for Leeds United after just picking up their first win of the season against Watford.

After a poor start to the Premier League campaign, the Whites now found themselves in 16th after beating the Hornets 1-0 and will be chomping at the bit to get going again in a bid to kickstart their season.

It is Southampton that Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to get their second win against and Leeds United will be feeling hopeful, with strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City their remaining fixtures of the month.

Here are the best of today's Premier League rumours...

1. Newcastle United willing to pay above £12 million to sign Swedish international

Newcastle United are reportedly set to renew their interest in summer target Jens Cajuste and are willing to pay over £12 million. The Midtjylland midfielder was the subject of bids from the Magpies and Leeds United. (TEAMtalk)

2. Liverpool retain interest in Torino defender

Liverpool have reportedly retained an interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer after being heavily linked with the Brazilian last season. Jurgen Klopp opted to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, however with Bremer unlikely to sign a new contract with the Italian club, Liverpool could make a move once again. Manchester United and Manchester City are also now keeping tabs on the defender. (Daily Mail)

3. Southampton keen on Fulham starlet

Southampton have shown interest in Fulham's rising star Fabio Carvalho and have been tracking him for a 'number of months'. The 19-year-old is out of contract next summer. (The 72)

4. Newcastle United submit bid for former Jose Mourinho target

Newcastle United are reportedly bid £14 million for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, however the Turkish giants are likely to ask for more money. The 23-year-old has four clean sheets in 12 appearances this season. (A Spor)

