The Premier League has responded to the UK Government's 'Autumn and Winter Plan B' with their own set of new protocols for supporters attending games, which will be introduced from today for all fans aged 18 and over.

Along with a declaration confirming a valid NHS Covid-19 pass or negative test, that must be completed via the Leeds website ahead of matchday, fans must be prepared to show their pass or proof of a negative test upon arrival at the stadium. Checks are set to take place at all Premier League grounds and a statement from the league warned that fans risk being denied entry if they're unable to produce either their pass or a negative test result from within the previous 48 hours.

Face coverings must be worn in indoor areas of stadiums and while they are not mandatory when seated in the stadium bowl, the Premier League are urging fans to wear masks in congested areas and in stands.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also asking supporters not to travel to games if they are displaying any Covid-19 symptoms.

The Premier League statement read: "The safety of everyone is priority and the Premier League and clubs are taking all steps possible to create safe matchday environments for supporters. Following the introduction of the Government’s ‘Autumn and Winter Plan B’, the Premier League has confirmed requirements for all fans attending Premier League matches.

"From Wednesday 15 December, all those aged 18 and over attending Premier League matches must complete a COVID status self-declaration via their club’s website ahead of matchday. This simple online process requires fans to confirm they have a valid NHS COVID pass or negative NHS COVID test within the previous 48 hours.

"Supporters must be prepared to show their NHS COVID pass or proof of a negative NHS COVID test on arrival at the stadium. Checks will take place at all Premier League grounds. Fans risk being denied entry if they are unable to show their NHS COVID Pass or proof of a negative NHS COVID test result from within the previous 48 hours, ideally as close to matchday as possible.

NEW PROTOCOLS - The Premier League have introduced new Covid-19 requirements for Leeds United supporters attending games. Pic: Getty

"Fans must wear a face covering while in indoor stadium areas and when traveling to matches on public transport. Although it is not mandatory within the stadium bowl, supporters are encouraged to wear face coverings in congested areas and in stands to protect themselves and those around them.

"Supporters must not attend matches if they have any COVID-type symptoms or there is a risk of passing on COVID-19."

Premier League CEO Richard Masters says supporter safety and ensuring games can take place in front of full capacity crowds are the priority.

“We are doing all we can to keep fans safe and grounds open at full capacity," he said.

"The safety of everyone remains our priority and since the start of the season we have been working closely with our clubs, Government and local public health authorities to prepare fans and stadium operations for the introduction of COVID certification.

“It is really important fans take the time to understand what is required of them when attending Premier League stadiums, which is why we are asking fans to declare their COVID status ahead of a matchday. We want everyone to enjoy matches in safe environments and we and our clubs will continue to urge fans to do all they can and follow public health guidance.”