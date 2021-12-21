Premier League reveal latest Covid testing results

The Premier League have announced there were 90 new Covid-19 cases last week, from a record 12,345 tests administered on top-flight players and staff.

Lateral flow tests are now being taken daily by all staff wishing to enter a club’s training ground, with PCR tests carried out twice-weekly.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

“The league is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of Covid-19 within their squads,” a statement from the Premier League read.

“We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”

Joe Geldhart earns huge praise from Leeds United captain

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has heaped praise on rising Whites star Joe Gelhardt for his recent emergence.

"I was delighted for him, I was screaming in my living room at home," injured skipper Cooper said of Gelhardt's first senior goal against Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

"He's worked hard. He's come in and he's bought into what the manager wants. He's shipped the weight and I see it first hand every day out on the training pitch how effective he is in those one-v-ones and how difficult he is to play against [as a defender].

"It's totally deserved. Joffy himself has got in shape and got himself into this situation now where he's knocking on the door to play in the first team.

"It's only going to benefit us as a group and the young lads as well because they know if they apply themselves there is always going to be a chance under Marcelo of playing in the first team."

Whites receive FA fine after Chelsea loss

Leeds United have been fined £20,000 after Whites players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh when he awarded a 93rd minute penalty against them at Chelsea.

Kavanagh pointed to the spot with the score locked at 2-2 in stoppage time, after Mateusz Klich made contact with Antonio Rudiger. Leeds' reaction to the decision earned an FA charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.

An FA spokesperson said: "Leeds United FC has been fined £20,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that took place during the 93rd minute of its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday 11 December 2021.