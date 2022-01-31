The league revealed the figures as it announced 11 positive coronavirus tests from its latest round of testing.

A statement read: “The Premier League can confirm today that between Monday, January 24 and Sunday, January 30, 1,947 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 11 new positive cases.

“Overall testing numbers are lower in this reporting period due to squads being away from training grounds as a result of the Premier League’s mid-season player break.

Leeds United's corner flag.

“It was also confirmed 85 per cent of players have received one, two or three Covid-19 vaccination doses, with 92 per cent of players and club staff on the vaccination journey.

“Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.