Having played 19 games, the Whites are now halfway through the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Tyler Roberts and Diego Llorente both picked up their fifth yellow card during United's 3-1 victory over Burnley last weekend, meaning the pair will miss Leeds' league game against West Ham United on January 16.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper, Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton - all on four bookings - managed to survive the cut-off point, and will now only be vulnerable to suspension if they pick up 10 cautions before the next cut-off point at the end of the 32nd Premier League match.

The all-time record for the most number of yellow cards received by a player in a Premier League season is 14, which has been achieved a number of times - most recently by Watford's Etienne Capoue in the 2018/2019 season.

Last season, Aston Villa's John McGinn was the most yellow-carded player, receiving 12 cautions, with Kalvin Phillips not far behind in fourth place with 10 yellows.

Six Whites players are yet to go in the referee's book this season. Sam Greenwood, Liam McCarron and Stuart McKinstry have kept a clean disciplinary record throughout their contributions off their bench, while Charlie Cresswell has also gone unpunished across four Premier League appearances.

Impressively, right-back-turned-centre-back Luke Ayling is yet to be disciplined by match officials this season, while Dan James is also yet to pick up a yellow card after 15 starts.

The FA Fair Play table ranks teams by the amount of disciplinary action they face across the season. Each team is given points for every card shown to one of their players, with 4 points awarded for a yellow card, 10 points awarded for dismissals for second yellows or denials of goal-scoring opportunities, and 12 points awarded for dismissals following violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language.

Here are the Fair Play rankings at the midpoint of the Premier League season, starting with the lowest scoring, best-behaved team in the league:

1. West Ham United - 108 Total red cards: 2 (Michail Antonio, Vladmír Coufal) Total yellow cards: 22 Most yellow cards: Declan Rice (6) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Leicester City - 112 Total red cards: 1 (Ayoze Pérez) Total yellow cards: 25 Most yellow cards: Wilfred Ndidi (4) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Liverpool - 124 Total red cards: 1 (Andrew Robertson) Total yellow cards: 28 Most yellow cards: Andrew Robertson and Fabinho (4) Photo: James Williamson Photo Sales

4. Manchester City - 130 Total red cards: 1 (Aymeric Laporte) Total yellow cards: 30 Most yellow cards: Bernardo Silva (5) Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales