Premier League confirm seven Leeds United fixtures changes, Mark Jackson unhappy at U23s defeat
Whites see seven fixtures altered
The Premier League has confirmed Leeds United's festive fixture list, a week later than hoped, and it contains seven amendments for the Whites.
Marcelo Bielsa's men will have their games against Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa broadcast live on television.
The clashes with Brentford and Burnley have also been changed due to the opposition playing in televised games prior to meeting Leeds.
The Football Supporters' Association recently criticised the Premier League for the late confirmation of broadcast selections. They tweeted: "2 weeks ago we met @premierleague to ask why the deadline for announcing TV games is missed so often. Nightmare for matchgoers. PL apologised & said they were "working to ensure the next target date (Dec & Xmas period) would be met."
Here are the changes in full...
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Live on Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 30th November 2021.
New kick-off time: 8:15pm
Leeds United v Brentford
Sunday 5th December 2021
New kick-off time: 2pm
Manchester City v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport
Tuesday 14th December 2021
New kick-off time: 8pm
Leeds United v Arsenal - Live on Sky Sports
Saturday 18th December 2021
New kick-off time: 5:30pm
Liverpool v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport
Sunday 26th December 2021
New kick-off time: 12:30pm
Leeds United v Aston Villa - Live on Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 28th December 2021
New kick-off time: 5:30pm
Leeds United v Burnley
Sunday 2nd January 2022
New kick-off time: 2pm
Mark Jackson left disappointed after Under-23s defeat
Mark Jackson wants his Leeds United Under-23s players to be more "streetwise" in the wake of defeat at Everton.
The Whites development squad returned to Premier League 2 action on Monday night in Southport but were beaten 4-2 by the Toffees.
"It's a very, very downbeat dressing room in there and so it should be," Jackson told the YEP.
"We're extremely disappointed with the result. It's not the complete performance we wanted. We showed things in patches and showed some excellent play in the first half and got the goals from the type of play we wanted to implement.
"That proved if we stuck to the game plan we could've hurt them but in the second half we didn't do that. We made some strange decisions individually and collectively as a team.
"We let Everton back into it. The goal just before half-time lifted them. It gave them hope."
Asked about the crucial momentum switch before the break, Jackson said: "You give the opposition impetus. We got two goals up and we were in a fantastic position, so we have to learn how to control that better.
"It's being a little bit more streetwise in how we approach things.We were too open when we were attacking at times. We mentioned that at half-time.
"Our structure behind the ball needed to be really dominant so if the attack broke down we couldn't get countered - I didn't think we listened to that information or took it on board.
"I've just said to the players in there that the top teams are ruthless with and without the ball. It means defending, organising and recognising danger - we didn't do that."