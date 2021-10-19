Leeds United in action against West Ham at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Whites see seven fixtures altered

The Premier League has confirmed Leeds United's festive fixture list, a week later than hoped, and it contains seven amendments for the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa's men will have their games against Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa broadcast live on television.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clashes with Brentford and Burnley have also been changed due to the opposition playing in televised games prior to meeting Leeds.

The Football Supporters' Association recently criticised the Premier League for the late confirmation of broadcast selections. They tweeted: "2 weeks ago we met @premierleague to ask why the deadline for announcing TV games is missed so often. Nightmare for matchgoers. PL apologised & said they were "working to ensure the next target date (Dec & Xmas period) would be met."

Here are the changes in full...

Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Live on Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 30th November 2021.

New kick-off time: 8:15pm

Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 5th December 2021

New kick-off time: 2pm

Manchester City v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport

Tuesday 14th December 2021

New kick-off time: 8pm

Leeds United v Arsenal - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th December 2021

New kick-off time: 5:30pm

Liverpool v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport

Sunday 26th December 2021

New kick-off time: 12:30pm

Leeds United v Aston Villa - Live on Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 28th December 2021

New kick-off time: 5:30pm

Leeds United v Burnley

Sunday 2nd January 2022

New kick-off time: 2pm

Mark Jackson left disappointed after Under-23s defeat

Mark Jackson wants his Leeds United Under-23s players to be more "streetwise" in the wake of defeat at Everton.

The Whites development squad returned to Premier League 2 action on Monday night in Southport but were beaten 4-2 by the Toffees.

"It's a very, very downbeat dressing room in there and so it should be," Jackson told the YEP.

"We're extremely disappointed with the result. It's not the complete performance we wanted. We showed things in patches and showed some excellent play in the first half and got the goals from the type of play we wanted to implement.

"That proved if we stuck to the game plan we could've hurt them but in the second half we didn't do that. We made some strange decisions individually and collectively as a team.

"We let Everton back into it. The goal just before half-time lifted them. It gave them hope."

Asked about the crucial momentum switch before the break, Jackson said: "You give the opposition impetus. We got two goals up and we were in a fantastic position, so we have to learn how to control that better.

"It's being a little bit more streetwise in how we approach things.We were too open when we were attacking at times. We mentioned that at half-time.

"Our structure behind the ball needed to be really dominant so if the attack broke down we couldn't get countered - I didn't think we listened to that information or took it on board.