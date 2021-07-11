Gareth Southgate s side were taken to a penalty shoot out following a 1-1 draw in Sunday night's final but the Italians were crowned European champions following a 3-2 victory on spot kicks.

“Tonight's result is a disappointment but huge congratulations to England for performances that filled the nation with pride," said Masters.

“Praise must go to the players, and to Gareth Southgate and his coaching team and everybody at The FA, for a great Euro 2020 tournament.

PRAISE: For England from Richard Masters, above, chief executive of the Premier League. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images for Premier League.

"Gareth is a fantastic leader and instilled the players with belief, to go alongside their undoubted ability.

“Irrespective of tonight's result, I am excited for the future - to see not only what this squad can go on to achieve, but also for the millions of people their success will inspire to play, support and get involved with our sport.”

