The Premier League has announced a record figure of 103 new cases among club players and staff, the highest weekly figure recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.

The League has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures, and has increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.

Leeds United endured a Covid outbreak at Elland Road last week which saw the club's trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day postponed.

Leeds United have seen their last two Premier League fixtures postponed due to Covid cases. Pic: Getty

The Whites hosting of Aston Villa - due to be held on Tuesday night - also fell foul to a rearrangement with Leeds still unable to field a competitive team due to a mix of players being injured and isolating.

“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” read a Premier League statement.

“The Premier League’s Covid-19 emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

“The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of Covid-19 within their squads. We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”