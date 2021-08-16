CALLED UP - Mateusz Klich could face off against Leeds United team-mate Kalvin Phillips when Poland take on England next month in World Cup qualifying. Pic: Getty

The midfielder is in the Polish squad for their September training camp and matches against Albania, San Marino and England, for whom Kalvin Phillips is expected to be involved after his significant contribution to the Three Lions' Euro 2020 campaign.

Klich played against England in a 2013 Wembley defeat, coming off the bench at half-time to face Steven Gerrard and Michael Carrick in the home midfield and earn his sixth cap. It was 18 months before Phillips made his senior debut for Leeds and the Thorp Arch academy graduate didn't make his international bow until September 2020, by which time Klich had 23 caps to his name.

When the two countries met in March in World Cup qualifying, Klich missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19 and was unable to take on his Elland Road team-mate Phillips, who played 90 minutes in England's 2-1 win.

England currently sit top of Group I with nine points from three games, with Poland down in fourth on four points from their three fixtures.

Klich will first face Albania on September 2 in Warsaw, before travelling to Serravalle for a game against minnows San Marino on September 5. Poland's home game against England will take place on September 8 in Warsaw.

Euro 2020 was a disappointing tournament for Poland, who went out at the group stage, with Klich involved in all three of their games against Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. England, by contrast, went all the way to the final with Phillips playing a huge part in the defensive solidity that was a platform for success. Phillips was picked by Southgate to start every game and missed just 25 minutes of action.