Pontus Jansson under orders to keep quiet as Leeds United star awaits FA sanction and birth of his child

Pontus Jansson kept his counsel after Sweden’s Nations League clash with Slovakia as he awaited the outcome of his Football Association charge and the birth of his first child.

Jansson is understood to be hopeful of featuring in Leeds United’s Championship game at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but he faces an uncertain 72 hours with the FA set to deal with him and his wife yet to give birth.

Pontus Jansson celebrates his equaliser against Brentford.

The defender flew to Sweden at the start of the international break and missed the country’s first Nations League match against Russia to be with his family.

A delay in the arrival of his baby, however, saw Jansson belatedly link up with the Sweden squad and complete 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Slovakia on Tuesday.

United’s international players are in the process of returning to Thorp Arch ahead of Saturday’s visit to Ewood Park and while Jansson is unlikely to receive more than a fine from the FA for comments made about referee Jeremy Simpson, his personal circumstances could put his involvement at Blackburn in doubt.

Jansson was cited by England’s governing body after swearing in a live interview and accusing Simpson of “robbery” at the end of a 1-1 draw between Leeds and Brentford on October 6.

He played down the incident on Monday, saying his remarks were “not a big thing”, but he refused to comment further at the end of Sweden’s draw with Slovakia. The FA gave him until 6pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge.

“I’ve had strict orders not to say anything so no comments,” Jansson told Aftonbladet. “I usually talk but I’ll be quiet now.”

Jansson started this season as a substitute, behind Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi, but an injury to Berardi allowed Jansson to start the last six games.

The 27-year-old turned in a series of convincing performances and was expected keep his place at Ewood Park, despite Berardi’s recovery from a minor knee problem.

Speaking after the draw with Brentford, a game in which Jansson scored, Bielsa said: “That he’s playing his best football, yes it’s true. I don’t know all his football history but we can say for sure that he’s playing at a high level.”