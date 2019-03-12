Pontus Jansson sends rallying call to Leeds United fans in hope of "never seen before" Elland Road atmosphere

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has issued a rallying call to fans ahead of this weekend's Championship showdown with Sheffield United at Elland Road.

The Whites entertain Chris Wilder's side on Saturday lunchtime in LS11 with two points separating the Yorkshire rivals at the top of the table.

Leeds sit at the summit of the league ahead of Norwich City's clash with Hull City on Wednesday evening while the Blades remain third a point behind the Canaries.

Both Leeds and United won on Tuesday evening with Marcelo Bielsa's men defeating Reading 3-0 at the Madejski Stadium with Wilder's team toppling Brentford 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Jansson, who tweeted out the request after the victory over the Royals, wants United fans to play their part at Elland Road this weekend by turning up early.

"On Saturday a lot of us will play the biggest game of our lives and we need you more than ever," he posted.

"So we ask you to come to Elland Road one hour before the game and be with us already from the warm-up. And (to) create an atmosphere that (we) haven't seen on Elland Road before!

"So everyone with a ticket on Saturday, spread this and see you on the warm-up!

"Together we will do this!"