Pontus Jansson posts heartfelt message to Leeds United support following FA ban and birth of baby girl

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has thanked the Whites fans for their continued support after the birth of his first child and the news he will miss Wednesday's game against Ipswich Town.

Jansson, who flew back to Sweden following the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime, welcomed daughter Bella into the world with his partner Asa over the weekend and posted a striking image on his personal twitter account thanking the United support in the process.

"Sorry that If I done something wrong or if anyone took my words wrong," Jansson wrote.

"[The] only thing I wanted when I left my daughter this morning was to play and help my team but unfortunately not. Thanks Leeds for the support in every moment!."

The Swede travelled back for the fixture against Ipswich Town this evening at Elland Road but was handed a one-game ban by the Football Association following comments he made about referee Jeremy Simpson after the 1-1 draw with Brentford before the international break.

Jansson will now prepare to be involved against Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday teatime in front of the Sky Sports cameras.