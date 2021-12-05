Pontus Jansson issues Leeds United message after Brentford return and reflects on 'hard' ending at Elland Road

Swedish international centre-back Jansson spent three years with Leeds between August 2016 and July 2019 before being sold to Brentford ahead of the Championship season in which Marcelo Bielsa's Whites went up as champions.

Brentford then followed Leeds into the Premier League the following season by winning the 2020-21 Championship play-offs with Jansson as captain and the Swede led out the Bees in Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Jansson's side trailed 1-0 at the break following a Tyler Roberts strike but looked set to leave West Yorkshire with all three points following goals from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos within the first 16 minutes of the second half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EMOTIONAL RETURN: For Brentford captain and former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, left, pictured looking to keep tabs on Whites striker Patrick Bamford during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leeds, though, salvaged a point as substitute Patrick Bamford kneed home a corner in the 95th minute upon his return from an ankle injury to seal a 2-2 draw and Jansson was left with contrasting feelings about the draw but was moved by his Elland Road return.

"Always special to play against your old teammates and it was emotional to see you all," said the 30-year-old Swede in an Instagram post.

"Good game and even though it's hard now, a good point.

"We gave it (our) all and fought until the last second and I'm very proud of our team. We go again Friday."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.