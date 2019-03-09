Pontus Jansson hails battling Leeds United spirit at Bristol City

Pontus Jansson hailed the fight shown by his Whites side in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Bristol City as "typical Leeds United" with the hard man defender relishing his battle with Robins forward Famara Diédhiou.

Jansson produced a heroic performance at centre-back as United held firm to leave Ashton Gate with all three points following Patrick Bamford's strike in the ninth minute.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson.

The Swede went toe to toe with Robins forward Diédhiou but says he thrived in the heat in the battle from which United emerged triumphant to return to the automatic promotion places.

"It was a physical one!" smiled Jansson.

"When you have to fight for 90 minutes, that's typical Leeds United.

"I talked to Berra before the game and I said that all the games that I have played in since I came to England, they have always been tough.

"You never have a day not like that - West Brom maybe - but you never have a day where you can relax in the last half or the last 30 minutes.

"At Leeds United you always have to fight for 90 minutes and for me that's nice because that's when I am involved in games and that's when I feel important for the team."

Assessing his battle with six-foot-two Robins forward Diédhiou, Jansson said: "It was a good battle, respectable from both me and him, from both of us.

"To be fair it was nice that he gave me a bit of elbows in the first half because the referee saw that and then I gave some back so that was nice for me.

"It was a respectful battle - I respected him and he respected me so that was nice."