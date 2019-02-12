Pontus Jansson and Marcelo Bielsa reveal Leeds United relief with Jack Clarke on the mend

Pontus Jansson and Marcelo Bielsa have spoken of their relief with Jack Clarke on the mend after collapsing during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

Jansson revealed that he had been in the dark about Clarke’s situation until the end of the game having remained on the pitch while the Leeds United winger received treatment in the away dug-out.

Clarke was tended to by paramedics and given oxygen after complaining of feeling unwell during the second half.

Ambulance staff transferred him immediately to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital but he was discharged the same evening after undergoing medical assessments.

Leeds’ head of medicine and performance, Rob Price, kept the 18-year-old under supervision overnight before allowing him to return home on Sunday.

Clarke has been ruled out of training for the duration of this week and will not feature in tomorrow’s game against Swansea City.

Leeds are carrying out further tests on him and are yet to decide when he will return to contention.

The stoppage while Clarke received treatment in the dug-out led to a length period of injury-time in which Leeds scored to force a draw with 100 minutes on the clock.

Centre-back Jansson said: “For the players who saw it it was worse than the players who didn’t see it. I walked over to Marcelo and his staff to ask what happened and they said ‘focus on the game’.

“I didn’t realise what really happened. All I heard was he was okay, he’s better now and they’re taking care of him. That was the only thing I wanted to hear. Then I wanted to focus on the game.

“When we came into the dressing room with the late equaliser and heard everything was good with him, it was nice to hear.”

Bielsa said Clarke was continuing to be watched closely as Leeds attempt to establish the cause of his collapse.

“He’s under observation,” Bielsa said. “We’re doing some more exams to see what happened and we all feel relieved.”