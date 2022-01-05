A group of Clarets players, led by goalscorer Maxwell Cornet, ran to the front of the North Stand in the second half to celebrate canceling out Leeds' opening goal. As they gathered a bottle was thrown from the North Stand and struck Lowton on the forehead. Although the 32-year-old was attended by Burnley's medical staff, with referee Paul Tierney looking on, he was able to continue.

West Yorkshire Police say a crime was recorded and they are seeking the bottle thrower.

"We are aware of an incident of an object being thrown onto the pitch during the game between Leeds United and Burnley on Sunday, 2 January at Elland Road," a spokesperson told the YEP.

"A crime has been recorded and we are working with Leeds United Football Club to try and identify the person responsible."

The FA are also likely to investigate with Tierney's match report expected to make mention of it.

After the game Burnley boss Sean Dyche said it was disappointing to see incidents like that but was keen to praise the Elland Road crowd for the 'magnificent' atmosphere they generated and revealed that Lowton was fine.

It was not the first case of missile-throwing at Elland Road this season, however. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale claims he collected £17 in coins thrown at him by Leeds fans during the Gunners' visit to LS11.

CRIME RECORDED - West Yorkshire Police and Leeds United are working to identify the fan who struck Burnley defender Matthew Lowton with a bottle during the game against Burnley at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Ramsdale, who also directed goal celebrations towards Whites fans, told Ben Foster's podcast he was targeted by missiles in both halves of the game.

"After the first there were some bottles and stuff thrown...a few lighters, and I chucked them off to the side," he said.

"The next thing you know, money started coming on. I'm looking around and there was one £2 - well, I collect £2s, so I took that. Then there's quids and 50ps, so I'm picking them up and I put them by my towel, (then) at half time I put them in my towel, I run off and put them in the changing room. Second half comes, a few more come, and then an e-cig comes on just before the penalty. So I've gone back in and I'm speaking to Kalvin Phillips, going "your fans must be loaded". It was about £17 I pulled off the pitch, and I've missed some money. I couldn't pick them all up."