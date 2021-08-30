Klich missed Sunday's Premier League clash at Burnley having tested positive for Covid-19, revealed by the midfielder on social media.

Poland face three games in eight days next month - including a World Cup qualifier against England on Wednesday, September 8 - but Sousa says that Klich will take no part.

"We cannot use Mateusz Klich now," said Sousa.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INTERNATIONALS BLOW: For Leeds United's Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

He added: "Mateusz Klich is not the only weakness. We are waiting for news from Naples regarding the injured Piotr Zieliński. We hope he will come back for the match with England."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.