Player Ratings: Who was Leeds United’s star attraction in 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City?

LEEDS United’s winning run was brought to an abrupt end with a 1-0 loss at struggling Championship hosts Birmingham City.

But how did YEP chief football writer Phil Hay rate the performances? Have a scroll down the page and see if you agree with his marks and then give us your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.

DENIED: Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez, pictured getting the better of Birmingham City's Craig Gardner, came closest to scoring for the Whites. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Felix Wiedwald - Wiedwald’s save from Davis was excellent but his long-range kicking didn’t help Leeds’ performance. Too many punts dropped to blue shirts. 5/10

Luke Ayling - Kept control of his side of the field and couldn’t be blamed for anything that went on. Most of City’s attacks went down their right. 6/10

Pontus Jansson - One bad error forced Wiedwald to intervene but as a whole, he read play impressively and was alive to a lot of what Birmingham tried. 7/10

Liam Cooper - Ninety minutes of bailing water, owing to Leeds’ failure to properly control the midfield. Some good work, some mistakes. 6/10

Gaetano Berardi - His 100th appearance and captain for the day but again it was obvious where City were likely to do damage. No surprise that the goal stemmed from there. 5/10

Kalvin Phillips - Major responsibility on him with Shaughnessy beside him and didn’t look comfortable in that pairing. Craig Gardner outworked him. 5/10

Conor Shaughnessy - The first time Christiansen has let him start in midfield and Shaughnessy struggled in a messy, physical scrap. Was he the best option? 4/10

Pawel Cibicki - Given 55 minutes but didn’t cause City much grief and Leeds, unsurprisingly, carried more of a threat with Saiz on the pitch. 4/10

Pablo Hernandez - Taken out of his comfort zone and lost the ball too often but was unlucky to see a shot hit the top of the bar in the second half. 6/10

Gjanni Alioski - A day when nothing much went right for him. Fed on scraps before Saiz’s introduction and made very little of his possession. 5/10

Kemar Roofe - Could hardly have had less service but did a lot of running which might have gone unnoticed. An honest effort, if not a massively effective one. 5/10

Substitutes

Samuel Saiz (for Cibicki, 55) - Has to start whenever he’s fully fit and sending him on gave Leeds some intent. 6/10

Mateusz Klich (for Phillips, 68) - A short chance to shine but the balance of a game which Birmingham were generally on top of didn’t change with Klich on the field. 5/10

Pierre-Michel Lasogga (for Alioski, 85) - Off the pace again and one late chance was wasted by a poor contact. 5/10

Subs (not used): Andy Lonergan, Matthew Pennington, Vurnon Anita, Jay-Roy Grot.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex) - An awful lot went Birmingham’s way but Leeds caused plenty of their own problems too. 5/10