Player Ratings: Who was Leeds United’s star attraction in 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City?

LEEDS United’s winning run was brought to an abrupt end with a 1-0 loss at struggling Championship hosts Birmingham City.
But how did YEP chief football writer Phil Hay rate the performances? Have a scroll down the page and see if you agree with his marks and then give us your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.
Felix Wiedwald - Wiedwald’s save from Davis was excellent but his long-range kicking didn’t help Leeds’ performance. Too many punts dropped to blue shirts. 5/10
Luke Ayling - Kept control of his side of the field and couldn’t be blamed for anything that went on. Most of City’s attacks went down their right. 6/10
Pontus Jansson - One bad error forced Wiedwald to intervene but as a whole, he read play impressively and was alive to a lot of what Birmingham tried. 7/10
Liam Cooper - Ninety minutes of bailing water, owing to Leeds’ failure to properly control the midfield. Some good work, some mistakes. 6/10
Gaetano Berardi - His 100th appearance and captain for the day but again it was obvious where City were likely to do damage. No surprise that the goal stemmed from there. 5/10
READ MORE - How Leeds United fans reacted to 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City
READ MORE - MATCH REPORT: Leeds United suffer severe case of the Blues at St Andrew’s
Kalvin Phillips - Major responsibility on him with Shaughnessy beside him and didn’t look comfortable in that pairing. Craig Gardner outworked him. 5/10
Conor Shaughnessy - The first time Christiansen has let him start in midfield and Shaughnessy struggled in a messy, physical scrap. Was he the best option? 4/10
Pawel Cibicki - Given 55 minutes but didn’t cause City much grief and Leeds, unsurprisingly, carried more of a threat with Saiz on the pitch. 4/10
Pablo Hernandez - Taken out of his comfort zone and lost the ball too often but was unlucky to see a shot hit the top of the bar in the second half. 6/10
Gjanni Alioski - A day when nothing much went right for him. Fed on scraps before Saiz’s introduction and made very little of his possession. 5/10
Kemar Roofe - Could hardly have had less service but did a lot of running which might have gone unnoticed. An honest effort, if not a massively effective one. 5/10
Substitutes
Samuel Saiz (for Cibicki, 55) - Has to start whenever he’s fully fit and sending him on gave Leeds some intent. 6/10
Mateusz Klich (for Phillips, 68) - A short chance to shine but the balance of a game which Birmingham were generally on top of didn’t change with Klich on the field. 5/10
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (for Alioski, 85) - Off the pace again and one late chance was wasted by a poor contact. 5/10
Subs (not used): Andy Lonergan, Matthew Pennington, Vurnon Anita, Jay-Roy Grot.
Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex) - An awful lot went Birmingham’s way but Leeds caused plenty of their own problems too. 5/10