Player Ratings: Who was Leeds United’s leading man in the 1-0 win over Hull City?

LEEDS UNITED moved back into the Championship play-offs thanks a 1-0 victory against Hull City at Elland Road.

But how did YEP chief football writer Phil Hay rate the performances?

Felix Wiedwald - Call a halt to the criticism of him for now. There is no praise high enough for his second-minute save and Leeds owed as much thanks to him as they did to McGregor. 8/10

Luke Ayling - Given the runaround in the first half, when Grosicki looked very interested, but had far fewer problems in the second, when Grosicki didn’t. 6/10

Pontus Jansson - Leeds’ defensive shape was non-existent to start with but Jansson and others around him kept Hull at bay with real discipline after half-time. 7/10

Liam Cooper - Made a couple of timely clearances and stopped Hull’s pressure coming to anything in the second period. 7/10

Gaetano Berardi - Like the rest of the defence, settled down eventually and did nothing to push the case for a new left-back. A decent performance. 7/10

Kalvin Phillips - Found the pace set by Hull a struggle and couldn’t do much to alter it. Not a surprise to see Christiansen make a change in that area at the break. 5/10

Ronaldo Vieira - A bit like the win over Norwich, lost possession a little too often and found himself playing very deep as Hull were left to dominate. 6/10

Pawel Cibicki - Looked good in little flashes when he had the ball but didn’t have enough possession to make a better impact. 6/10

Pablo Hernandez - Scores highly on the basis of the quality of his finish, which heightened McGregor’s humiliation, but Leeds had less rhythm and control without Saiz. 7/10

Gjanni Alioski - Wasn’t able to do much when the ball came to him but ran himself into the ground and was on the end of several fouls. 6/10

Kemar Roofe - A similar outing to Norwich a week earlier. A bit lost up front and didn’t ever have the service he needed. 5/10

Substitutes:

Eunan O’Kane (for Phillips, 46) - Nothing fancy from him and Hull continued to dominate but without seeing anything like the same openings. 6/10

Pierre-Michel Lasogga (for Roofe, 77) - Almost snatched a goal late on and will feel better for being out on the pitch again. 5/10

Matthew Pennington (for Hernandez, 90) - His typical shift at the moment: on for the last few minutes as Leeds held on. 5/10

Subs (not used): Andy Lonergan, Conor Shaughnessy, Vurnon Anita, Jay-Roy Grot.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire) - Not much to pull him up on. Some 50-50s were debatable but aren’t they always? 6/10

Attendance: 35,156