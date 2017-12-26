Player ratings: Who was Leeds United’s leading man in 2-1 win over Burton Albion?

LEEDS UNITED gave their hopes of promotion a significant boost by coming from behind to beat Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Boxing Day.

As ever, our man Phil Hay was on hand to rate the Whites’ players’ performances. Have a scroll down below to see if you agree or disagree and feel free to post your own thoughts in the comments section below.

COLLISION: Leeds United's Ronaldo Vieira is caught by a lunge from Burton's Tom Naylor. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Felix Wiedwald - Got a vital touch in the scramble which almost forced an injury-time equaliser but wasn’t drawn into one save of note inside 90 minutes. 6/10

Luke Ayling - Came up with a couple of good deliveries into the box and found Dyer fairly easy to cope with in the main. 6/10

Pontus Jansson - Could have avoided conceding the free-kick which created the pressure before Burton’s goal but a hell of a lot still had to happen before Naylor tucked it away. 7/10

Liam Cooper - Made endless tackles and clearances in added-time when all hands were to the pump and put himself forward at a critical period. 7/10

WIDE BOY: Leeds United's Pawel Cibicki crosses the ball as Burton's Tom Flanagan closes in. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Gaetano Berardi - Burton targeted his area of the field initially, with modest success. Wasn’t able to pin down Akins when his shot gave Naylor a tap-in. 6/10

Eunan O’Kane - There was a good tempo and attitude about Leeds until Burton scored. United made a good fist of controlling play once Roofe put them in front. 6/10

Ronaldo Vieira - Dominant to begin with, under more pressure until the hour, but came up with a brilliant pass for Roofe’s goal. A moment of magic. 7/10

Pawel Cibicki - Had opportunities to run at Flanagan and almost laid on an early goal for Hernandez. A game where he was in and out. 6/10

Pablo Hernandez - Pulled the strings nicely for half an hour but went off the boil after Burton drew first blood. His free-kick, though, was a beauty. 8/10

Gjanni Alioski - Got himself into some good positions but the final ball didn’t work for him. Had one good chance to score early on. 6/10

Kemar Roofe - Missed chances before the break, including one which he might have sneaked inside the far post, but stayed alert and picked Burton off when the moment came. 7/10

Substitutes - Pierre-Michel Lasogga (for Cibicki, 75) - Didn’t have a sniff of goal and wasn’t too effective at holding the ball up. 5/10

Kalvin Phillips (for Vieira, 77) - Came on and did his thing. Burton weren’t able to get at Leeds until the Alamo at the death. 6/10

Matthew Pennington (for Alioski, 90) - Christiansen’s go-to guy when Leeds are a goal to the good with a few minutes left. 5/10

Subs (not used): Andy Lonergan, Vurnon Anita, Jay-Roy Grot, Conor Shaughnessy.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire) - Was at least consistent with the tackles by Berardi and Naylor and avoided any major mistakes. 6/10

Attendance: 5,612