Player Ratings: Who ranked highest for Leeds United in their shock FA Cup exit at Newport County?

LEEDS UNITED crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round with a dreadful 2-1 loss at League Two hosts Newport County.

BAD DAY: Newport County's Joss Labadie (right) and Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battle. Picture: David Davies/PA

Our man Phil Hay was at Rodney Parade and handed out his usual marks out of 10 for each player. Have a scroll down and see if you agree with his ratings. Feel free to post your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.

Andy Lonergan - Nothing he could do with either finish and the defence made him vulnerable from the off. Newport’s goals had been coming. 5/10

Vurnon Anita - Offered next to nothing in the way of an attacking outlet and was constantly on the back foot due to Newport’s intensity. 5/10

Conor Shaughnessy - Some own goals are unlucky but his was a bad miscue and Newport had been sweeping up chances in the box throughout. 4/10

Newport County's Scot Bennett (right) and Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battle for the ball at Rodney Parade. Picture: David Davies/PA

Gaetano Berardi - Scored, which in itself should be worth full marks, but all joking aside, he showed the attitude and commitment which others needed to show. 7/10

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - A rare chance and would have wanted to do better. A little shaky defensively and didn’t overlap enough. 5/10

Pawel Cibicki - The pitch wasn’t much to his liking and his recent Championship form didn’t translate to the FA Cup. A bit of a passenger. 4/10

Leeds United's Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (left) and Newport County's Padraig Amond battle for the ball at Rodney Parade. Picture: David Davies/PA

Kalvin Phillips - Should have been his sort of game; tough, gritty and asking players to stick a foot it. All semblance of control was lost in the last 15 minutes. 5/10

Mateusz Klich - A chance to show what he’s all about, and one he failed to take. The odd nice pass here or there, and a goalline clearance early on, but Newport had too much of the game. 5/10

Hadi Sacko - Flickered a little bit in the second half but it was easy to forget that he was on the pitch in certain periods of the tie. 4/10

Jay-Roy Grot - Neither striker impressed but at least Grot tried to put himself about. Just doesn’t seem to have the necessary quality to take a defence apart. 4/10

Pierre-Michel Lasogga - A player who was on the verge of the German national squad a few years ago. Incredible to equate that with his effort at Rodney Parade. 3/10

Substitutes: Liam Cooper (for Borthwick-Jackson, 60) - A substitution which said much about how Christiansen was feeling. Came under huge pressure. 5/10

Samuel Saiz (for Grot, 75) - Barely figured in the time when he was on the pitch, until he was red-carded for spitting at Willmott. 0/10

Subs (not used): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Liam Kitching, Tom Pearce, Oriel Rey, Jack Clarke.

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral) - Tends to put himself at the centre of everything but if Saiz was guilty of spitting, he can hardly complain about the decision to send him off. 7/10

Attendance: 6,887.