Player Ratings: Who proved to be Leeds United’s leading light in 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest?

LEEDS UNITED were held to a goalless draw at home to Nottingham Forest after missing a host of chances, particularly in the second half.

As ever, YEP chief football writer Phil Hay rated the performances of each Leeds player. Have a scroll down and see if you agree with his marks out of 10 and post your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.

Felix Wiedwald - Dispensed with the long balls which definitely aided Leeds’ performance and reacted well to both of Forest’s shots on target. 7/10

Luke Ayling - The game hadn’t got going by the time Ayling was injured. Tried to run the problem off but couldn’t. Christiansen needs to cross fingers over his fitness. N/A

Pontus Jansson - A threat from set-pieces throughout and kept Forest fairly quiet up front for all but a short spell in the second half. 7/10

Kemar Roofe and Michael Mancienne battle for the ball during the New Year's Day encounter at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Liam Cooper - A hugely important tackle early on to dispossess Brereton without conceding a penalty. Forest were a bit non-committal going forward but Cooper stayed tidy. 7/10

Gaetano Berardi - Started on the left before moving to the right when Ayling went off and it’s obvious that playing on that side of defence suits him better. 6/10

Kalvin Phillips - A bit hit and miss but in general, he and O’Kane gave Leeds enough of the game for good openings to come their way. 6/10

Eunan O’Kane - Provided United’s midfield with more presence than it had at Birmingham, although Forest’s tactics were completely different. 6/10

Gjanni Alioski - His form has been dwindling in the last few games and he barely put a foot right in the first half. Subbed at the interval. 4/10

Samuel Saiz - Superb from the off and at the heart of everything Leeds did well. His touch, his vision and his passing was on a different level. 8/10

Pablo Hernandez - Hernandez’s dead-ball deliveries were useful but he seemed a little leggy and couldn’t finish off a glorious chance late on. 6/10

Kemar Roofe - Will wish with hindsight that he had placed his shot rather than smashed it. That miss seemed to stick in his head afterwards. 5/10

Substitutes: Vurnon Anita (for Ayling, 26) - An alternative to Berardi at left-back but not the answer for the second half of the season. 5/10

Pierre-Michel Lasogga (for Alioski, 46) - Livelier than he has been and got himself on the end of chances. Needed a stronger connection on his header. 5/10

Hadi Sacko (for Roofe, 80) - The first time we’ve seen him in a while and didn’t do a bad job on the right. One cracking cross almost laid a goal on for Lasogga. 6/10

Subs (not used): Andy Lonergan, Conor Shaughnessy, Mateusz Klich, Pawel Cibicki.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) - All over the place with some of his decisions. Deserved the treatment he got from the crowd. 4/10

Attendance: 32,436