Player ratings from Burnley victory, Leeds United eye young Rangers ace - key headlines

Player ratings from Burnley win

The Whites claimed their fourth Premier League win of the season yesterday to go eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Jack Harrison put Leeds ahead before the interval after Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy parried the winger's first shot back into his path.

The Clarets equalised after half time though, as substitute Maxwel Cornet beat the wall to score a free-kick from long range.

Stuart Dallas put the Whites back into the lead in the 77th minute before Dan James sealed the win in injury time as he got on the end of a sumptuous cross by substitute Joe Gelhardt.

Bielsa pleased with Whites' performance

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Joe Prior.

Leeds' victory over fellow strugglers Burnley put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone but, perhaps more importantly, the Whites looked much more like themselves after a tough start to the season.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was satisfied with what he saw.

"We dominated the game, created danger," Bielsa said.

"They created not too much danger against us, but the game was very difficult to sustain.

Leeds United defender Robin Koch. Pic: Joe Prior.

"They managed to make it very difficult.

"I thought it was going to be difficult to go again [after Burnley’s goal] but we managed to get back and dominate the game again.

"We played a lot like how I want us to play."

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt

Whites in the hunt for young Rangers ace

Leeds United are reportedly chasing 20-year-old left-back James Maxwell.

The young player is currently on loan at Ayr United, where he has scored one and assisted three goals over 17 appearances in the Scottish Championship this season.

The arrival of Maxwell would strengthen Bielsa's options for left-back, a position for which Junior Firpo is currently the only natural player.