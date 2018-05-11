Pierre-Michel Lasogga appears to say goodbye to Leeds United

Leeds United loanee Pierre-Michel Lasogga looks to have played his final game for the Whites before returning to parent club Hamburg.

The German striker posted on his Instagram story tagging in Leeds/Bradford airport with the caption 'goodbye' on Friday afternoon at the same time United were playing their second friendly of the post-season tour in Myanmar.

Lasogga joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal last August and notched 10 goals in 31 league appearances for the club during his stay but has now said his goodbyes at the club before heading back to Hamburg with his future up in the air.

There had been speculation earlier on in the season over whether Leeds would pursue a permanent deal for the 27-year-old but Paul Heckingbottom has excluded him from his summer transfer plans.

Lasogga told Sky in Germany in March he was hoping for a move to the Premier League at some point in his career: "Maybe a childhood dream will come true," he replied when asked about a move to the top flight of English football.

"I'm still a player at Hamburger SV and will see what happens in the summer."