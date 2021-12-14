Leeds United were beaten 7-0 by Manchester City on Tuesday night.

@21_kathryn Pick yourselves up @LUFC dust yourselves down and get ready to smash Arsenal on Saturday #lufc

@ChrizHammond Ah well. That has to be the worst game of the season(s). Man City were excellent, #lufc were not. On to the next #MOT

@GKoop93 Other #LUFC fans that sat through all of that, we'll get ours back. Remember, it's both ups AND downs

@D4N_BR0WN I really don’t know what to say about that #LUFC #MOT

@JackDiver6 2 seasons ago we were struggling to beat luton. It'll be alright.. onto the next #lufc

@nightmaresonwax Ouch! @LUFC that hurt! Time to pick our sens up and get ready for Saturday #mot

@JanEAustevik Win together lose together! Forget about tonight, lets see a reaction on saturday! #lufc #Marchingontogether

@Fransenior93 How we pick ourselves up and go again Saturday, will speak more than this absolute battering tonight. #lufc

@GoneBerardi Tyler Roberts was probably our best player tonight. He looks like he's getting sharper, could be a big player for us 2nd half of the season #lufc