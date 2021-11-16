Photo memories of a class act whose Leeds United transfer broke records without breaking sweat

He was a class act whose transfer to Leeds United broke records without breaking sweat.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:05 pm
Enjoy these photo memories of Rio Ferdinand in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Rio Ferdinand became the club's most expensive signing, British football's most expensive player and world football's most expensive defender when he signed from West Ham United for £18 million in November 2000. In his season-and-a-half at Elland Road, Ferdinand experienced the best of Leeds in the post-Wilkinson era. The club waded into the thick of the fight for the Premier League title and became the story of the Champions League in 2001. And Ferdinand was the first player to receive a 10/10 match rating from the YEP's Phil Hay on a night to remember when the Whites routed Deportivo La Coruna at Elland Road. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Rio Ferdinand is introduced to the Elland Road crowd with chairman Peter Ridsdale on the pitch before the Premiership clash against Arsenal at Elland Road.
Rio Ferdinand heads clear on his Leeds United debut under pressure from Leicester City's Muzzy Izzet during the Premiership clash at Filbert Street in December 2000.

Rio Ferdinand tackles Southampton striker James Beattie during their Premiership match at The Dell in December 2000. The Saints won 1-0.
Rio Ferdinand salutes the travelling faithful after Leeds United beat Manchester City 4-0 at Maine Road in January 2001.
Rio Ferdinand battles for the ball with Liverpool's Vladimir Smicer during the FA Cup fourth round clash at Elland Road in January 2001. The Reds won 2-0.
Rio Ferdinand holds off Coventry City's Lee Carsley during the Premiership clash at Elland Road in January 2001. Leeds won 1-0.
Rio Ferdinand goes head to head with Ipswich Town's James Scowcroft during the Premiership clash at Portman Road in February 2001. The Whites won 2-1.
Rio Ferdinand clears the ball from Anderlecht's Tomasz Radzinski during the UEFA Champions League Group D match at Elland Road in February 2001. Leeds won 2-1.
Rio Ferdinand goes past three Charlton Athletic players during the Premier League clash at The Valley in March 2001. Leeds won 2-1.
Rio Ferdinand scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg clash against Deportivo La Coruna at Elland Road in April 2001.
Rio Ferdinand celebrates scoring against Liverpool at Anfield in April 2001.
Manager David O''Leary congratulates Rio Ferdinand after Leeds United beat West Ham United at Upton Park in April 2001. Ferdinand scored in a 2-0 win.
Rio Ferdinand goes airborne among a host of Valencia defenders while their goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares watches the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash at Elland Road in May 2001.
Rio Ferdinand gets the better of Manchesre United's Ryan Giggs during the Premiership clash at Old Trafford in October 2001. The game finished 1-1.
Rio Ferdinand (left) and teammate Danny Mills (right) guard Leeds United's goal during the UEFA Cup fourth round first leg clash against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion in February 2001. The game ended in a goalless draw.
Rio Ferdinand holds off Fulham's Barry Hayles during the Premiership clash at Elland Road in April 2002.
