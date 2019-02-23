Phil Parkinson feels "anxiety in the air" at Leeds United following Elland Road defeat

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson claimed he had felt “anxiety in the air” at Elland Road after Leeds United held their nerve to claim a 2-1 win.

United kept their Championship promotion bid in good health by digging out a narrow victory over Bolton, giving themselves the chance to move top of the table on Tuesday night.

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson clashes with Leeds United during Elland Road fixture.

Leeds are due to fulfill a game in hand at Queens Park Rangers next week and victory at Loftus Road would lift them above current leaders Norwich City.

The postponement of that fixture due to QPR’s FA Cup commitments left Marcelo Bielsa and his squad without a fixture last weekend, allowing Norwich and Sheffield United to climb above them.

Parkinson, whose team are second from bottom in the league, claimed he had sensed tension around Leeds with the season edging towards the last 10 games.

“With them not playing last weekend and Norwich and Sheffield United winning and (Leeds) dropping to third, I felt there was little bit of anxiety in the air,” Parkinson said. “That’s what I felt coming into the game.

“I said that to the lads. When you’ve been right at the top for a long time and you don’t play and other teams win, it does create that bit of tension. That’s at both ends of the division and it’s about holding your nerve.”

The Bolton boss was ordered from his dugPhil out for his part in second-half a brawl today and could receive a touchline ban from the Football Association.