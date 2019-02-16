Phil Hay's player ratings: How Leeds United's squad have rated on average this season

Leeds’ player-of-the-year award is shaping up to be the most competitive in years but which members of Bielsa’s squad have shone most consistently under him? Here are the average scores taken from match marks given by the YEP’s chief football writer, Phil Hay, during the 32 league games so far. The tally takes into account every start and every substitute appearance of half-an-hour or more:

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6.37/10 (27 appearances)

2. Kiko Casilla 6.25/10 (four appearances)

3. Will Huffer 6/10 (one appearance)

4. Luke Ayling 6.33/10 (24 appearances)

