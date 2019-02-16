Phil Hay's player ratings: How Leeds United's squad have rated on average this season
The Championship table as it stands in mid-February ranks Leeds United as the best team in the league and several of Marcelo Bielsa’s counterparts have admitted that few other sides come close. “They’ve got everything you need to get promoted,” said Middlesbrough’s Tony Pulis last week. “I’ve been really impressed.”
Leeds’ player-of-the-year award is shaping up to be the most competitive in years but which members of Bielsa’s squad have shone most consistently under him? Here are the average scores taken from match marks given by the YEP’s chief football writer, Phil Hay, during the 32 league games so far. The tally takes into account every start and every substitute appearance of half-an-hour or more: