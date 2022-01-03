The midfielder was set for a £20m move to Elland Road late on in the 2020 summer transfer window but despite arriving in West Yorkshire to complete the deal, he left on a private jet without putting pen to paper.

Reports emerged on the night the deal fell apart that the Whites had uncovered issues in his medical they felt were insurmountable, something Cuisance denied a week later when he joined Marseille on loan. OM's head of football Pablo Longoria backed him up, saying: "We did not find any issues with his medical, everything was done properly. He is completely available, at 100 per cent.”

Cuisance struggled in Ligue 1, however and having made just 11 league starts last season he did not feature in the final five games and returned to Bayern Munich, with Marseille declining the option to take him permanently.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ: 'He lost himself and his football' - what happened to Cuisance after Leeds move fell through?This season the 22-year-old has played 12 minutes of Bundesliga action, in a solitary substitute appearance against VfB Stuttgart and today he has officially departed the German side after two years and four months. In total he played 13 times for Bayern Munich, scoring two goals.

Serie A club Venezia have paid a reported €5m to take Cuisance, who has signed a deal until 2025.

Leeds did not return to the market for a midfielder in October 2020, making winger Raphinha their final business of that window, and have not added a senior midfielder since. Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been asked repeatedly about additions in the current transfer window, which opened on January 1, and says he is open to the idea if signings are better than the options he already has.

The Argentine has been able to count on Adam Forshaw after almost two years without the box-to-box player. Forshaw and Mateusz Klich both put in impressive displays in the middle during Sunday's vital 3-1 win over Burnley, but with talismanic England international Kalvin Phillips expected to be out through injury until March, an extra body in midfield still appears necessary.